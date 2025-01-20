EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Up 10.6% in December

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

EZGO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EZGO Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. 185,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,075. EZGO Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Get EZGO Technologies alerts:

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Battery Cells and Packs; E-Bicycles Sales; and Electronic Control System and Intelligent Robots. The company rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices; and sells battery cells and packs.

Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.