EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Short Interest Up 10.6% in December

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,200 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
EZGO Technologies Price Performance
Shares of EZGO Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.59. 185,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,075. EZGO Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.
EZGO Technologies Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EZGO Technologies
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Donald Trump’s External Revenue Service
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- AMD: Loop Capital’s Buy Rating Reinforces Investor Confidence
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Momentum Is Building for Qualcomm to Have a Strong Run in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for EZGO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZGO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.