Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Up 13.5% in December

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 669,900 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the December 15th total of 590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,897.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,161.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,935.07. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,087.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total value of $6,266,402.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. The trade was a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 30.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

