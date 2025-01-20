Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,125,500 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 1,016,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 450.2 days.
Fanuc Price Performance
Shares of FANUF remained flat at C$28.18 during trading hours on Friday. Fanuc has a twelve month low of C$23.90 and a twelve month high of C$31.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.19.
Fanuc Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fanuc
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Earn High Dividends With 2 Top REITs Set to Perform in 2025
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Oilfield Leader SLB: An AI Name You Need to Know
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.