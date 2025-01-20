Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,125,500 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the December 15th total of 1,016,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 450.2 days.

Fanuc Price Performance

Shares of FANUF remained flat at C$28.18 during trading hours on Friday. Fanuc has a twelve month low of C$23.90 and a twelve month high of C$31.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.19.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

