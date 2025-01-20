FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.6% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,760,000 after buying an additional 2,535,590 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,669,000 after buying an additional 1,301,764 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,338,955,000 after buying an additional 1,016,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $259.46 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.24 and a fifty-two week high of $260.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.41. The stock has a market cap of $730.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

