Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,475.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $105.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.94. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $95.97 and a one year high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.92.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

