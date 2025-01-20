Financial Comparison: Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) versus Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) and Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Surrozen has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tectonic Therapeutic has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Surrozen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Surrozen $12.50 million 3.14 -$43.04 million N/A N/A Tectonic Therapeutic N/A N/A $12.16 million ($5.89) -6.94

This table compares Surrozen and Tectonic Therapeutic”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Tectonic Therapeutic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Surrozen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Surrozen and Tectonic Therapeutic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surrozen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tectonic Therapeutic 0 0 5 1 3.17

Surrozen presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 272.52%. Tectonic Therapeutic has a consensus price target of $72.25, indicating a potential upside of 76.65%. Given Surrozen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Surrozen is more favorable than Tectonic Therapeutic.

Profitability

This table compares Surrozen and Tectonic Therapeutic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surrozen N/A -120.51% -54.68% Tectonic Therapeutic N/A -35.53% -31.97%

Summary

Tectonic Therapeutic beats Surrozen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043, a hepatocyte-specific R-spondin mimetic bispecific fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of severe liver diseases, including alcohol-associated hepatitis. The company develops SZN-413, a Fzd4 targeted bi-specific antibody for the treatment of retinal vascular associated diseases. Surrozen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to research, develop, and commercialize Fzd4 bi-specific antibodies. Surrozen, Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

