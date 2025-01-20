Financial Freedom LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Financial Freedom LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYG opened at $81.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.63. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.