Financial Freedom LLC Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Financial Freedom LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Private Client Services LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 102,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.85%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

