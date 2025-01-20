Financial Freedom LLC Has $779,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Freedom LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $266.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $212.81 and a one year high of $275.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

