Financial Freedom LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Financial Freedom LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWY stock opened at $237.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $235.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.71. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $176.93 and a 1 year high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.