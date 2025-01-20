Financial Freedom LLC Sells 3,116 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Freedom LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Financial Freedom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,196,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,267 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,453,000 after acquiring an additional 230,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,941,000 after acquiring an additional 318,944 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,322,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,357,000 after acquiring an additional 820,373 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

