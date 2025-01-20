Financial Management Professionals Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. trimmed its holdings in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ICON Public by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 39.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ICON Public by 33.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ICON Public from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $369.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Shares of ICLR opened at $198.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.52. ICON Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.38 and a fifty-two week high of $347.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.20.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.37). ICON Public had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

