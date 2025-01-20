Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 233 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Boeing by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Boeing by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $101,296,000 after acquiring an additional 38,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after purchasing an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $171.14 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $217.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

