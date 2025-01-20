Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Finward Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Finward Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Finward Bancorp worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

Finward Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FNWD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Finward Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $116.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25.

Finward Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Finward Bancorp will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Finward Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.84%.

About Finward Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.