First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 11,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FGBI traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.82. 5,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.
First Guaranty Bancshares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.76%.
Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares
First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.
