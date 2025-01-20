First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Up 18.6% in December

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

FTA traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.36. The stock had a trading volume of 26,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,178. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $83.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.05.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4534 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

