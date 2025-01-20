First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Up 18.6% in December

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
FTA traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.36. The stock had a trading volume of 26,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,178. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $68.48 and a 12 month high of $83.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.05.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4534 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
