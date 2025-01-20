Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $764,543,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,442,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,696,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,664 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $172,993,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 788.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 632,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 561,377 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 1,238.6% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 603,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,488,000 after purchasing an additional 558,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fiserv from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total value of $6,033,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. This trade represents a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. This represents a 34.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,821 shares of company stock worth $18,581,095. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.2 %

FI opened at $208.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.93 and a 12-month high of $223.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.03.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

