FLC Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,204 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,410 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 313,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,702 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $39.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.12 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

(Free Report)

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.