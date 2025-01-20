FLC Capital Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FLC Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 303.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,183,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 890,099 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 7.6% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $32,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

