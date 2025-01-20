FLC Capital Advisors Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC)

FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,248,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 697.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 54,384 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 55,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,730,000.

Shares of Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $98.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.33. Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.21 and a twelve month high of $101.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard California Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by California governments and agencies. VTEC was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

