Flower City Capital Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Flower City Capital boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

VT stock opened at $119.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.65. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.77 and a 52 week high of $123.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

