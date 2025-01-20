Flower City Capital Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Flower City Capital reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $248.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $203.33 and a one year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

