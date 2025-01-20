FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 79,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $96.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average is $98.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

