FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $151.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.20. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

