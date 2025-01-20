Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14,373.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,294,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,562 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,456,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 420.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,042,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 4,881,105 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $10.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

