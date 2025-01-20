FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 212.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,551 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after buying an additional 37,865 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 21.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of GMAR stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.66.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

