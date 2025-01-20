GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $7,387,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,009,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,780,000 after acquiring an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GEHC. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $84.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $71.31 and a one year high of $94.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a positive change from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

