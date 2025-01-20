GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 58,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 206.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $84.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.31 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

