Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,600 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 295,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,136.0 days.

Geberit Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GBERF opened at $527.05 on Monday. Geberit has a 1-year low of $503.56 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $582.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $604.43.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

