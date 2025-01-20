Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Short Interest Update

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,600 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the December 15th total of 295,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,136.0 days.
Geberit Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GBERF opened at $527.05 on Monday. Geberit has a 1-year low of $503.56 and a 1-year high of $650.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $582.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $604.43.
About Geberit
