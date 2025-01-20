Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 898 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IVW opened at $103.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.62 and a twelve month high of $105.64. The company has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.