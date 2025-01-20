Gemmer Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $59.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

