Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $34.69 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 97.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,341,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663,149 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $28.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.79.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

