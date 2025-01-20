Gemmer Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $344.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.91.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $272.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.20. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $253.30 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

