Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,509 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.08 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.2804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

