Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 342 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 420.8% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
VUG stock opened at $415.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $390.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $312.19 and a one year high of $428.69. The firm has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
