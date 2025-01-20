Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Generac comprises about 1.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $10,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at $25,051,789.49. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $833,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,825,688.20. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,577,703. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $161.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.92 and a 200-day moving average of $160.92. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Generac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

