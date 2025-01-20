GenWealth Group Inc. Has $19.44 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GenWealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.4% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock opened at $521.74 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $409.16 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $515.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

