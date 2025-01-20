Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,828 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 40.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $66.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $205.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.78.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Several research firms have commented on SHEL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.