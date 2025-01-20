Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $180.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.73 and its 200-day moving average is $158.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $129.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. The trade was a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $168.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.56.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

