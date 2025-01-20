Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 20th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOODO traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 13,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,237. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.