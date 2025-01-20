Global Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Global Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 0.5% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 89,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

VDE opened at $132.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.39 and a 200-day moving average of $126.21. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

