Global Wealth Management LLC Sells 207 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Global Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Global Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $157.65 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $117.88 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.86 and its 200-day moving average is $146.60.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

