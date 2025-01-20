Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) Short Interest Up 5.4% in December

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Globavend Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of Globavend stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,031. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Globavend has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $2.57.
Globavend Company Profile
