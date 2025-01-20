Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.10 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.
