Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) Short Interest Up 18.6% in December

Grail, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the December 15th total of 4,900,000 shares. Currently, 20.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 773,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

In related news, CFO Aaron Freidin sold 30,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $426,937.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 268,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,243.54. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $1,681,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $3,034,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRAL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Grail in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

GRAL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 483,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,233. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.32. Grail has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

