Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Great Elm Capital stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Great Elm Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Elm Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ GECC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.69. 10,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,652. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Great Elm Capital Cuts Dividend

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.90%.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

