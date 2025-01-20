Grove Bank & Trust Acquires 114 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5,403.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35,071 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 587,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,967,000 after purchasing an additional 46,731 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,694,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,088,000 after buying an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $465.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $477.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $314.84 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 47.75%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

