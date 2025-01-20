Grove Bank & Trust Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 15,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.61 per share, with a total value of $897,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,124.90. This trade represents a 6,666.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC opened at $152.83 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $130.54 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $35.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.34 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.