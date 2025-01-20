Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 79.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,481.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.96.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $133,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,768.54. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total transaction of $534,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,203,170.16. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,755 shares of company stock worth $3,615,030. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $124.76 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $126.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.64.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.