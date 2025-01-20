Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 7,111 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,631 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Melius started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.57.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,598.12. The trade was a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $164.56 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $139.26 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average of $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

